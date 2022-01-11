PSL-7: Tickets to go on sale online shortly

Tickets for the season seven of the Pakistan Super League 2022 will go on sale online at 3 pm today. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the tickets for the most exciting season seven of the Pakistan Super League 2022 will go on sale online at 3pm today (Tuesday).

Fans can purchase the tickets at cricket.bookme.pk, the PCB said.



As per the tournament schedule, the first 15 matches of the league will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 27 to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10 to 27.

Early bird offer

PCB has introduced an early bird offer, which means fans can buy discounted first-class and general enclosure tickets for preliminary round matches if booked before January 17.



The fans, upon submitting their immunisation certificates, can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC.

Immunisation certificates made mandatory

All fans visiting the stadiums that are over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated to attend the matches. All ticket-holders will also have to display valid vaccination certificates and their CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

Wearing of masks is mandatory, with the PCB warning that anyone violating bio secure protocols shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

Ticket prices

The ticket prices for the January 27 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium have been fixed at Rs2,500 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for the first-class enclosure and Rs500 for the general enclosure.

For the February 27 final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at Rs4,000 for the VIP enclosure, Rs3,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,500 for the first-class enclosure and Rs1,500 for the general enclosure.



Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 have been locked at Rs3,000 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for the first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for the general enclosure.

For Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices have been set at Rs2,000 for the VIP enclosure, Rs1,750 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,250 for the first-class enclosure and R250 for the general enclosure. Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are Rs2,500 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for the first-class enclosure and Rs500 for the general enclosure.

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at Rs3,000 for the VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for the first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for the general enclosure.

For the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures, which have been reserved as "hospitality stands". Pricec for these enclosures range from Rs4,000 to Rs7,000, depending on the day and match.

If play is washed out without the toss having taken place, a 100% refund is claimable, said the PCB.