Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari host star-studded wedding reception: See Photos

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were glowing in marital bliss at their wedding reception.
Monday night marked the newlywed's star-studded dinner night filled with bride and groom games, emotional speeches and laughters.
Saboor kept her look chic for the event as she slipped an ankle-length turquoise dress into a while Ali donned a black tuxedo.
In videos making rounds on the internet, the groom was spotted thanking guests for blessing his special day and wife Saboor for "making me a better person" while he garnered love friends.
In a fun game segment, Saboor and Ali spilled each other's best and worst traits amongst guests.
