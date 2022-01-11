Man trying to break into Kendall Jenner's home arrested

Kendall Jenner seems to be in trouble again after a man was caught trying to get onto her property in Los Angeles on Monday.
In the latest threat, a trespasser trying to get into the model's home, has been arrested - but was soon released by law enforcement without charge.
A man named Arnold Babcock, 31, was stopped by security inside her gated community asking to see her reality star, according to new report.
The man, according to sources, was walking around looking for Kendall and it wasn't the first time he had been stopped for doing so.
The security officer detained the suspect until police arrived to arrest him for trespassing, however he was released just a short time later.
Previously, a man allegedly tried to find Kendall Jenner at her LA home and presented himself at the gate of the star's exclusive community in an attempt to access the fashionista.
