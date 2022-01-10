TTP's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

Muhammad Khorasani — Pakistan's most-wanted terrorist — has been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Geo News on Monday.
According to the sources, Khorasani— also known as Khalid Balti — was running a terrorist hub in Miranshah; however, after the Pakistan Army's successful "Zarb-e-Azb" operation, he escaped to Afghanistan.
Khorasani was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the banned outfit.
He had replaced former spokesperson Shahidullah Shahid.
Khorasani was involved in several attacks on many innocent civilians and personnel of security forces. According to sources, he was also involved in uniting different factions of the TTP.
Sources said that Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan along with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsood.
Met Office has forecast city’s temperature will range between 9°C to 11°C during next 24 hours
Over 500 families shifted to safe sites from snowfall-affected Murree overnight during post tragedy rescue operation
Country's positivity ratio exceeds 3% for first time since October 2021, NCOC's latest data suggests
At least six people lost their lives after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil with...
The French Interior Ministry said 105,200 people participated in Saturday's protests across France, 18,000 of them in...
The United States and Russia are ready to bring sensitive topics like missile systems and military exercises to the...