TTP's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

— Jang News/File

Muhammad Khorasani — Pakistan's most-wanted terrorist — has been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the sources, Khorasani— also known as Khalid Balti — was running a terrorist hub in Miranshah; however, after the Pakistan Army's successful "Zarb-e-Azb" operation, he escaped to Afghanistan.



Khorasani was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the banned outfit.

He had replaced former spokesperson Shahidullah Shahid.

Khorasani was involved in several attacks on many innocent civilians and personnel of security forces. According to sources, he was also involved in uniting different factions of the TTP.

Sources said that Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan along with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsood.