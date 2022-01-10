‘Encanto’ soundtrack reaches to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Disney’s latest released musical film, Encanto’s soundtrack has reached to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
For the Billboard 200 chart dated January 15, 2022, the animated film’s soundtrack surprised fans by spending its first week at No. 1 with 72,000 album units. That number is comprised of 58,000 streaming equivalent album units and 11,000 pure album sales.
Encanto is the sixth Disney soundtrack to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 in more than two years – since Disney’s Frozen II topped the list for one week, on the chart in 2019.
Before Ecnanto, Adele’s 30 ruled the charts as it was the biggest hit for 2022.
