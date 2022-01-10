Kristen Stewart’s fans upset over Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globes 2022 win

Kristen Stewart's fans seemed upset over Nicole Kidman's 'Best Actress' win at Golden Globes 2022.

The Twilight star was nominated for her stunning portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer however she failed to outshine Kidman who bagged the awards for Being the Ricardos.

The prestigious awards skipped on live television broadcast this year but kept people updated about winners in real-time via Twitter.

“The race between these leading ladies was tight but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama goes to Nicole Kidman for her role in Being the Ricardos,” the official handle of the awards announced.

Soon after winner announcement, fans bombarded the comment section to express shock and dissatisfaction.

One user wrote, “What a joke. I Love Kidman, but it is unfathomable to me that literally anyone on the planet would actually believe that her performance was better than Stewart's in Spencer."

A fan slammed Golden Globes, “Ridiculous casting, performance, and win. This is why no one takes the Golden Globe seriously anymore."

"Nicole Kidman winning for Being the Ricardos was the biggest what the (expletive) moment of the year!" while others agreed, "Kristen was robbed!” another fan commented.



