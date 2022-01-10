Do you know which actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry is great-grandson of Liaquat Ali Khan?

One of the leading actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Moazzam Ali Khan, who is featuring these days in a super hit drama serial Ishq E Laa, is the great-grandson of the country’s first prime minister Sahibzada Liaquat Ali Khan, according to a Daily Jang report.

Moazzam Ali Khan started his TV career from the drama serial Sabaat, in which he essayed a key role. Since then, Khan continued his journey of success in the field of showbiz.

Being the great-grandson of Liaquat Ali Khan, one of our founding fathers and pride of the nation, Moazzam would have been more suited to politics, but he opted for acting, a field in which his parents ventured a long time ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that his parents Nawabzada Musharraf Ali Khan and Mumtaz Parveen had acted in "Sunehre Din" in the early 1990s and the shooting was done at their house for his father’s convenience.

While replying to a question about his political heritage, Moazzam said, “Politics is not for me.”

When asked why did he not opt for politics, the actor replied that many of his family members had been involved in politics but his father always stayed away from it, adding that perhaps it would be the reason behind his decision.

"I chose a field other than politics and spent some time in the advertising industry, after which I worked in the field of public relations and corporate sector,” he said, adding that receiving two awards in this field is a guarantee that he has chosen the right field for himself.

Apart from being an actor, Moazzam is also a corporate communication executive and serves as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expert.

Replying to another question, he said that our young generation, unfortunately, is not interested in Urdu poetry, literature and even speaking the language.