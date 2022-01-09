Miley Cyrus sends love to sister Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus wished her sister Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday with some never-seen-before throwback pictures and videos on social media.



The Midnight Sky singer took to Instagram and showered her sister with loads of love in numerous birthday tributes.

"It's my baby sisters birthday Noah Cyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi)," Miley wrote, captioning a slew of shots of the pair, including one of them making kissy faces.

In the love-filled post, Miley included a trio of throwback photographs of the two from their Hannah Montana days, when Noah guest-starred in a handful of episodes throughout all four seasons of the hit Disney Channel show.

The Mad at You singer also dropped a comment in the post: "I love u above and beyond my sister."

Meanwhile, Miley also shared a series of videos starring her younger sister over the years as a birthday tribute.

She captioned the clips: "Happy birthday to the queen of my universe Noah Cyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF."