Victoria Beckham decks up on David Beckham's £5million superyacht 

Victoria Beckham is channeling her Spice Girl avatar in a tiny black mini dress while she enjoys on husband David's new £5million superyacht.
On Tuesday, the 47-year-old was joined by parents Anthony and Jackie Adams on the 93.5ft vessel, named Seven, in Miami.
At one instant, the couple served a silver tray by staff after which the guests watched the sunset together.
Their trips come after Beckham was spotted at an Italian shipyard Ferretti's HQ in Forli where he bought the new yacht.
As per The Sun: "David had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself. He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything."
