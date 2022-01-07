Bindi Irwin tattoos late dad Steve Irwin’s handwriting on her arm

Bindi Irwin is remembering her late father Steve Irwin with a special tattoo on her arm

Bindi Irwin is remembering her late father, the Australian crocodile-hunter Steve Irwin, with a special tattoo on her arm which is also a tribute to her 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new ink on her arm that reads ‘Graceful Warrior’ in her father’s handwriting.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born,” Bindi shared in the caption.





She went on to further explain, “This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always.”

The tattoo also features an alligator, which Bindi says represents their pet alligator Daisy “to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

“Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love,” she concluded.

The tattoo was credited to Australia-based artist Kelly McQuirk, who also designed the piece for Bindi.