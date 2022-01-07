Photographer Saad Ayub shares his work philosophy

Yratta Media's Saad Ayub. — YouTube

Experimental, filmy, intimate and 'eccentric', Yratta Media's wedding photography is all that and much more.

All great pieces of art start a conversation and that is exactly what they have achieved in the little time since they appeared on the Pakistani wedding photography's horizon.



Sharing his work philosophy, Yratta Media's Saad Ayub said, "I've never covered a wedding where the socio-economic boundary has been transcended and that tells us why our wedding culture is so expensive."

An experienced screenwriter and cinematographer, the man behind the much sought after photography house, Saad Ayub tells how he approaches his work in this episode of 3 Minutes with The Talk.

Check out his complete interview in the 3 Minutes With The Talk series on YouTube.



