Madhuri Dixit turns heads with New Year selfie, see

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is undoubtedly drop dead gorgeous and her latest post on Instagram left tongues wagging.

Taking to Instagram, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor shared a glimpse of her timeless selfie and also wished her fans a Happy New year ahead.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “New Year, New me #MondayMood #HappyFirstMondayOfTheYear.”

Take a look:

In the picture, the 54-year-old actor looks stunning as the camera captures her sharing a contagious smile. Donning a black ensemble, Madhuri completed her looks with perfect eyeliner, glossy lips with hair open.

While fans flooded the actor’s post with love and praise, one fan wrote, “param sundari”.

Another wrote, “gorgeous and beautiful”.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank.