BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé and Lisa shower love over Jisoo on her birthday

BLACKPINK members were among millions of other fans who extended warm wishes for the group's vocalist Jisoo who turned 27-year-old on Monday, January 3.

Jennie and Rosé shared birthday girl's pic of holding a cake in her hand on their Instagram Story to wish her ‘Happy Birthday’.



Lisa shared a gorgeous click of both the diva’s holding each other’s hands as she captioned the post, “I Love You.”



Meanwhile, the South Korean singer and actor also took a trip down memory lane as she shared her swoon-worthy photographs of her childhood.

The Snowdrop star penned down a heartfelt note to express gratitude towards her fans.

She captioned the photographs of ‘baby Jisoo’, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys.”



