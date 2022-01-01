Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had major qualms with the storyline

The record-breaking release of Spider-Man: No Way Home reportedly owes much of its success to two past Spiderman predecessors.

This revelation has been made public by No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

They made the admission during a candid heart-to-heart with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to their findings, the predecessors "had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts.”

“No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. … It definitely shaped what we did."

The writers also went on to claim, "They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc and we really actually started honing into the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom [Holland]'s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming."

Before concluding they also admitted, "There's a crucial, moral moment that they help him get through in the climax of the movie. So much of that was brought by Tobey and Andrew's ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story."