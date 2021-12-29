Babar Azam plays cricket with 'young heroes' at Lahore orphanage

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spending time at an orphanage in Lahore, on December 28, 2021. — Instagram/babarazam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has warmed hearts after visiting a Lahore orphanage and spending time with children there playing cricket.

Sharing photos of the visit, the skipper wrote on Instagram: "I was fortunate to meet our young heroes at Yateem Khana, Lahore, yesterday. Liked the facilities overall. The heroes seem happy and were very determined to do something in their lives."



In a call to action for fans, he added: "Let's do everything in our capacity to support these superstars and institutions."

The accompanying photos show a smiling Babar at the "crease", holding a bat and ready to face a ball.

They also showed the skipper distributing autographed cricket balls among some eager recipients.

The warm gesture garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, with one commenting: "I have only the one heart. How many times will you steal it?"

Another wrote: "King for a reason."



One even sent "love from India".

The post received more than 216,000 likes in the first few hours of posting.





