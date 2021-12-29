Kate Middleton is lucky royal to wear Queen’s £70 million diamond necklace

British Queen Elizabeth II allowed her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton to wear her most expensive jewellery for an event in 2014, according to a report.



The Duchess of Cambridge was the lucky royal to wear Queen Elizabeth’s diamond necklace, she was gifted at the time of her wedding in 1947.

The Nizam of Hyderabad had gifted Queen Elizabeth II a diamond necklace, currently worth £70 million, on her wedding.

This diamond necklace is the most expensive piece of jewels from the Queen’s collection.

According to the Express UK, Kate Middleton was the lucky royal to wear this necklace in February 2014 to attend an event at the National Portrait Gallery.

The Queen’s most expensive necklace features 50 diamonds and it was made by Cartier in 1935.

Kate Middleton, 39 tied the knot to Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, on April 29, 2011.