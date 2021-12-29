Prince Harry will never shut doors of his return to the Royal Family

The royal commentators, experts and historians have been sharing their opinions and knowledge about Prince Harry's memoir since the Duke of Sussex has announced to release his book.

The are rumours and speculations that Prince Harry would show no mercy to royals in his memoir and would emotionally reveal the story of his exit as a member of the Firm in his much-anticipated book.

According to some experts, the upcoming book of the royal would be a bombshell for the Queen's family, given reference to the couple's Oprah interview.

While, some commentators believe Harry's book will chip away at his father's credibility.

However, there are some who still cling to the hope that Harry won't disgrace his grandmother. Some of the fans speculate that the father-of-two will pay respect to the 95-year-old in his upcoming memoire to keep the doors of his return to the Royal Family open.

Omid Scobie, co-author of unauthorised biography Finding Freedom, has claimed that the couple's decision to name their daughter Lilibet a sign of how close they are to the monarch.



The royal author also said name Lilibet shows how tight the relationship was between the Queen and Meghan and Prince Harry.

"They have nothing but love for her. Of course, we saw them name their daughter after the Queen’s very nickname. So that really gives us an insight into that close relationship."

Meghan's husband Harry has announced the release of his memoir next year but it has yet to be confirmed whether the publication will happen before or after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.