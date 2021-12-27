Shehnaaz Gill dance video on ‘Zingaat’ goes viral

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday attended the engagement party of her friend and manager Kaushal Joshi along with Kashmera Shah and Giorgia Andriani.



Photos and videos of Shehnaaz from the engagement bash have been doing rounds on the internet.

The actress can be seen stunning in shimmery black dress.

A video of Shehnaaz where she dances her heart out on Janhvi Kapoor’s famous song Zingaat from the film Dhadak has also gone viral on social media and won the hearts of the fans.

In the video clip, Shehnaaz can be seen learning steps of Zingaat and then performing with a high spirit on the dance floor with friends.

Shehnaaz Gill has been away from media glare since the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September this year.