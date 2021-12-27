Robert Pattinson's upcoming film ‘The Batman’ streaming date confirmed

Robert Pattinson is gearing up to win hearts with stunning performance in The Batman which will also be available on streaming platform a month after its release.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar recently talked to Comicbook during which he revealed, “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere.”

“The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016,” he added.

The much-anticipated film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles.

The movie was slated to hit theatres in June 2021 however it was delayed after the Twilight star was diagnosed with Covid-19 in September 2020.

The film, which will now be released in March 2022, is helmed by Matt Revees who previously shared that the upcoming project is the ‘most emotional’ Batman film.