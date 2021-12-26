Christmas 2021: How Celebrities are ringing in the festive season

Celebrities all across the globe have taken to social media to show off how their Christmas festivities are looking like this holiday season.
Despite there being no A-lister parties, celebrities have refused to let the Holiday season go by without throwing in some form of festive cheer.
Check out what some of them have been up to since Christmas Eve:
Yumna Zaidi turns heads with her elegance and grace in an impactful stunning ensemble
Kylie Jenner is being followed by nearly 30 million people on Instagram
Royal family chooses to ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Card
Bella Hadid thanked the singer on social media
'in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me,'...
Ashley Park calls BTS singer RM’s praise on her 'Dynamite' rendition, 'My Peak'