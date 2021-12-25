Olivia Rodrigo posts the ‘very first’ Christmas song she wrote at the age of 5

Famed U.S. singer Olivia Rodrigo treated her fans with her beautiful vocals as shared a Christmas song titled, The Bels, that she wrote when she was only five-years-old.
On Friday, the Drivers License hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle and shared an audio clip of her first Christmas song.
Sharing the song, she captioned it as, “in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!”
Alongside the audio clip, the 18-year-old singer also posted a picture, in which young Olivia is seen clad in a red and white Christmas-themed outfit and holding a mic in her hand.
Take a look.
The incident of refusal of writing ‘Merry Christmas’ on cakes by two local bakeries spark outrage
Ananya Panday recently shared a sneak peek into her plans for Christmas
Khloe Kardashian said, “I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she’s my greatest blessing”
Ira Khan confirmed her romance with Nupur Shikhare in February this year
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Christmas with her family, husband Jim Toth and three children
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney named their newborn baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney