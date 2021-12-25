Olivia Rodrigo posts the ‘very first’ Christmas song she wrote at the age of 5

Famed U.S. singer Olivia Rodrigo treated her fans with her beautiful vocals as shared a Christmas song titled, The Bels, that she wrote when she was only five-years-old.

On Friday, the Drivers License hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle and shared an audio clip of her first Christmas song.

Sharing the song, she captioned it as, “in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol. happy holidays!!!!”

Alongside the audio clip, the 18-year-old singer also posted a picture, in which young Olivia is seen clad in a red and white Christmas-themed outfit and holding a mic in her hand.

Take a look.



