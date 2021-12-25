Meghan Markle ‘shares striking resemblance’ with Princess Diana in Christmas card

Experts believe Meghan Markle poses a striking resemblance to Princess Diana in her newly released Christmas card for 2021.



Meghan’s striking resemblance to Princess Diana has been highlighted by body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas.

According to a report by Express UK he was also quoted saying, "Meghan is in the centre of the composition, but it's Lilibet and Archie that really stand out.”

"What is strange about Meghan's choice of clothing is that this picture was taken in the summer, or at least that was what Omid Scobie said on his Twitter account.

"Why did Meghan have a sweater? Mystery. The same why that her posture in this picture is so disturbingly similar to one unearthed by eagle-eyed netizens, of Princess Diana and baby William. That cannot be unseen."