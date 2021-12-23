Lorde releases brand new music video for ‘Leader of a New Regime’ MV

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lorde has blown fans away with a brand new music video titled Leader of a New Regime

The video is a directional piece by Joel Kefali and features a contemplative song with snaps from the gorgeous seaside and gives off retreat vibes.

The song from the Solar Power album is Lorde’s third album and the first full-length feature album.

