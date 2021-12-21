Madhuri Dixit wishes Govinda on his 58th birthday

 
Madhuri Dixit said, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead”

By Web Desk
December 21, 2021
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit extended love and sweet wishes to her co-star Govinda on his 58th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Sharing a throwback photo with Paap Ka Ant co-actor, Madhuri said, “Dear Govinda ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skill set including drama, action, romance and most important comedy.”

“With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone’s heart.

She continued, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.”

Govinda shared Madhuri’s post in his Insta Stories and thanked her for sweet wishes.

He said, “thank you so much. Means a lot coming from you.”