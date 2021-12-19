Deepika Padukone couldn't hold tears after watching '83, says Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan touched upon Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching the film ’83 for the first time in his recent interview with Bollywood Bubble.

In the film, Love Aaj Kal actor essays the role of Romi Dev and the Gully Boy actor plays the character of the former team Indian captain, Kapil Dev.

During the conversation, Kabir revealed that the 35-year-old actor

broke down and failed to contain her tears when she watched the movie and dialed him up.

He said, “I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up," he told Bollywood Bubble.

“She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film", the Tubelight director added.

For those unversed, Ranveer and Deepika's much-anticipated movie 83 will hit cinemas on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ahead of the film's grand premiere, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.