‘Spider-Man’ eyeing massive $240 million debut at the box office: report

Box office watchdogs are predicting a stellar debut at the box office for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland as the titular hero.

After the film raked in a staggering $121.5 million on its opening day, becoming the first pandemic-era film to cross the $100 million on opening, analysts say it is well on its way to a projected $242 million opening weekend, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, “The $121.5 million single-day total measures up as the highest December opening ever and a franchise-best for Sony’s Spider-Man series, outperforming the three-day totals of 2017’s Homecoming ($117 million) and 2019’s Far From Home ($92 million).”

The film has also scored positive reviews from critics, and currently boasts a 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is also a good indicator.

The John Watts directorial also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon in key roles alongside Holland.

