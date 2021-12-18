BTS and James Corden set streets on fire with ‘Crosswalk Concert’, watch here

BTS is no new to leaving fans awe-struck with their stunning preference but what's making waves this time is their concert in the middle of streets.

The world-famous septet graced the Late Late Show with James Corden for Thursday night’s episode.

During their appearance, the seven K-pop idols told Corden that they are about to hit the biggest venue of their lives.

The group’s vocalist V said, “James, that is not a venue, that's a crosswalk."

"We just played for 50,000 people at SoFi Stadium, and now he wants us to play next to some gas station," added the band’s leader, RM.

The famed TV host also taught some dance moves to the singers before they actually stepped out on streets to groove to their mega-hit songs.

The band ran to streets to showcase their iconic moves on superhit singles Butter, Permission to Dance and Dynamite.



