Watch: Maryam Nawaz steals the show at Junaid Safdar’s valima

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz stole the limelight at her son Junaid Safdar's valima ceremony held at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other leaders were also present at the ceremony.
The PML-N leader opted to wear a gorgeous, Prussian blue dress for Junaid's reception by Nida Azwer.
Fashion journalist Maliha Rehman shared Maryam Nawaz’s picture on her Instagram, sharing the details about her dress.
“Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a great choice by opting to wear this heavily embellished, beautiful design by Nida Azwer,” she wrote.
In terms of accessories, Maryam Nawaz chose a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds.
A selfie was also shared on the Instagram page of makeup artist Sehrish, who had the "pleasure of dolling Maryam up."
