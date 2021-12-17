Junaid Safdar's valima: All you need to know

LAHORE: Junaid Safdar's — the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz — valima reception took place on Friday, with the party's top brass in presence.
The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.
The food
The guests were served traditional food — mutton qorma, chicken biryani, and gajjar ka halwa — along with soup, which is a must during the winter season.
The guests
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other leaders were present at the ceremony.
The bride and groom
For his reception, Junaid opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink duppatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery.
Maryam Nawaz steals spotlight
Maryam stole the limelight at her son's valima ceremony. She opted to wear a gorgeous, Prussian blue dress for Junaid's reception. In terms of accessories, she chose a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds.
A selfie was shared on the Instagram page of makeup artist Sehrish, who had the "pleasure of dolling Maryam up."
