Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for for Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

Global icon Priyanka Chopra praised the new Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, calling her smart and gorgeous.

Priyanka, 39, who won Miss World title in 2000, spoke to Fox5 amid The Matrix Resurrections. During the conversation, the Desi Girl was asked about her thoughts on Harnaaz winning the title.

"I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World," she laughed as she made the observation about their ages.



She added, "I’m so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I’m very excited for her."

Priyanka had previously congratulated Harnaaz and had also given her a shout-out on Instagram Stories.