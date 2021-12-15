Mira Rajput flaunts her classic look in latest photoshoot

Mira Rajput recently looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photoshoot which she modeled for a fashion label.
Mira, 27, turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of her.
Sharing the picture, Mira revealed that she has modelled for the brand because she identifies with it.
She captioned the post as, “This glistening zardozi embroidered ensemble stunningly realised in her signature royal purple hue compliments my personal style.”
In the photo, she could be seen flaunting a big nose ring that she styled with a blue velvet lehenga. She completed her whole look with heavy jewellery and a bindi on her forehead.
Within no time, the post received more than 30,000 likes including one from Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh star could not help but comment “Stunner” on his wife's photo.
