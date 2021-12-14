Justin Bieber remains defiant despite criticism over Saudi Arabia concert

Justin Bieber on Monday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of his performance in Saudi Arabia.

"Thank You Saudi Arabia," read the caption accompanying his post.

Thousands of people attended Justin Bieber's concert on Dec. 5 in Saudi Arabia's second-largest city Jeddah.

The concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance.



The Canadian singer was among a group of artists who performed as Saudi Arabia hosted the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Bieber sang some of his most popular hits during the concert . His model wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, posted a supportive video on Instagram of him onstage, with the words: “Go Baby".

Bieber has chose not to react to the backlash he has received before and after his performance in the Kingdom. But, his Saudi fans see his latest Instagram post as an act of defiance in the face of criticism.

More than 1 million people liked his post and hundreds others praised him in the comments section.



