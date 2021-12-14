Ankita Lokhande, fiancé exchange rings to her ex Sushant Singh Rajput’s song at wedding

Lokhande’s wedding to beau Vicky Jain included subtle nods to her ex, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande’s wedding to beau Vicky Jain included subtle nods to her ex, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to The Hindustan Times.

Lokhande and Jain, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on Tuesday, kicked their wedding week off with a slew of pre-wedding festivities including a sangeet and engagement event where Rajput’s film songs were prominently featured.

Several videos from the sangeet have been doing the rounds on social media, however, with some that feature Rajput’s film songs particularly catching fans’ attention.





In one video, Lokhande’s mother and sister-in-law are seen shaking a leg to the song Shubhaarambh from Rajput’s 2013 film Kai Po Che.

In yet another video from their engagement event, Lokhande and Jain were seen exchanging rings as the title track from Rajput's film Raabta played in the background.





Lokhande and Rajput, who starred in the hit TV drama Pavitra Rishta, dated for about six years before going their separate ways in 2016. Rajput passed away in 2020 from apparent suicide.