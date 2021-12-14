Halsey touches on her ‘extensive list’ of normal jobs before getting famous

Lyricist and songwriter Halsey recently weighed in on the extensive lists of normal jobs she had before she attained fame.
She got candid about it all in a Twitter Q & A session where she highlighted some of her biggest long-held professional secrets.
The topic arose when one fan asked her, “Did you ever have like a “normal” job before all this?”
The singer appeared rather amused by the question and got pretty candid with her answers.
She started off by saying, “Loads lol. "Nanny, server, busser, hostess, delivery person, Baker, receptionist, I took license photos at the DMV."
In a follow up to her answer, a fan also became curious about the internal workings of the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) and quizzed the star about whether she’d ever let people retake their photos if they were unsatisfied with how they would turn out.
Halsey was pretty quick in her second reply and admitted, [expletive] year I was always the go to for that”.
