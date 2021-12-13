Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight on Geo TV

After the blockbuster success of Khaani and Romeo Weds Heer, fan-favourite couple, actors Feroze Khan and Sana Javed are all set to create magic on TV screens with their upcoming drama serial, Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

The Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment house is set to premiere tonight at 8 pm on Geo TV.

The drama will air every Monday and Tuesday on Geo TV at 8pm.

The latest drama serial has already received much praise and appreciation from fans after first look teasers were shared online.





Aye Musht-e-Khaak follows the compelling tale of love, passion and deception. Penned by Maha Malik, the story revolves around two completely different individuals; Mustajab (played by Feroze Khan) and Dua (played by Sana Javed).

The drama serial is directed by AehsunTalish, and produced by the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. With Feroze and Sana in lead roles, the drama cast includes actors, Asad Siddiqui, Shabbir Jan, Iffat Omar, Shahood Alvi, Danial Afzal Khan, Hira Umer, and many more.