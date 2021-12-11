Doja Cat pulls out of Jingle Ball performances after crew members test COVID-19 positive

Famed US rapper Doja Cat will no longer perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events in New York City and Boston this weekend, after members from her production team tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, the Need To Know singer took to her social media handle and shared the news with her fans that she has had to cancel appearances at the annual iHeartRadio events amid COVID-19 safety protocols.
Hours before Jingle Ball’s NYC event, the rapper, 26, shared the statement on Twitter, “We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine.”
“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jungle Ball,” she continued.
She concluded on, “I’m extremely disappointed. Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”
