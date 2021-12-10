Prince William turned ‘into unexpected support system’ for Princess Diana’

Prince William reportedly became one of Princess Diana’s biggest support systems during her final days within the royal family.



The entire conversation arose once Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi.

This claim has been made by royal author response royal author Christopher Anderson.

During his interview with Royally Us podcast host Christina Garibaldi he explained, “Yeah, well, for a long time she relied on William for advice, even as a little boy.”

"Their friends thought it was odd that she would discuss her love affairs and everything with this boy she called, 'my wise little old man’.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "Talking about things a mother should never talk to with her son but anyway she trusted him in his opinion.”