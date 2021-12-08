



Ananya Panday flaunts her style amid Yoga class

Ananya Panday is among the young stars who know how to slay in quirky looks. This time the actor is giving the fans a fresh and stylish look in a tie-dye sweatshirt amid yoga class.

The Khaali Peeli actor started her Wednesday morning on an active note and was snapped in a casual outfit for yoga.

The 23-year-old actor is seen waving to the paparazzi in the pictures as she donned black biker shorts and a tie-dye sweatshirt.

To give a subtle look Ananya tied up her hair into a bun and still managed to give the ultimate fashionista vibe.

For those unversed, Ananya has just returned back to India after her filming schedule in the United States with Vijay Deverakonda and the famous Mike Tyson.

Take a look:



