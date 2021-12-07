The Kapil Sharma Show: Rani Mukerji, Archana Puran Singh all praises for actor Krushna

Rani Mukerji recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his co-star Saif Ali Khan where the actress got stunned with Krushna Abhishek’s comic timings that she could not stop praising him.

The Saathiya actress had a great time in Kapil’s show as she enjoyed Krushna’s comic act in which he imitated Amitabh Bachchan leaves Rani Mukerji and others in splits.

On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh also took to her Instagram handle to share a video along with the appreciation note for Krushna.





"Behind the scenes. Appreciation for the oh so talented @krushna30. I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both. #krushnaabhishek #kapilsharmashow," Archana captioned it.

However, the video also shows Rani tells Krushna, “Krushna, baba kitna hasaya yar (you made us laugh so much).”