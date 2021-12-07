Arjun Kapoor surprises his lady-love Malaika Arora amid Maldives vacation

Actor Arjun Kapoor loves giving surprises to his girlfriend Malaika Khan and this time he stunned her lady-love with an intimate dinner date on the beach.

Recently, the 2 States actor arranged a surprise dinner for the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl during his Maldives vacation.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of their memorable moment and wrote, “She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!”





Moreover, the video showed the Nach Baliye judge, having a special moment of her life as she was clad in a yellow gown and headed towards a beach and there she found a huge heart made with fairy lights on the sand.

The whole ambiance around the beach was quite breathtaking as it had a table along with two chairs and Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee was playing in the background. However, Malaika was also enjoying a drink under the sky

The fans started posting comments on the post as one of the fans commented, “That’s the right vibe”.

The actor Sikandar Kher wrote,

“Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet."