Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy glow

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor-Khan is totally left in awe with Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy glow.

On Monday, the Good Newwz star shared a picture of the Hunger Games famed actress, who is expecting her first baby, from her recent appearance at the premiere of her upcoming film, Don't Look Up in New York.

In the picture shared by Kareena, the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with her Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Jab We Met actress captioned the picture, “Simply gorgeous.”

For the premiere event, Lawrence wore a shimmery gold gown and completed her look with minimal makeup and diamond jewellery.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in October, 2019.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is an official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.