Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh stun fans with Nagin dance twist to 'Chaka Chak': Watch

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh stun fans with Nagin dance twist to 'Chaka Chak'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. During the course of her promotion, the actress rocked the hook steps with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh.

The Coolie No. 1 actress reunited with Ranveer in Delhi and the duo’s impromptu performance with Nagin dance twist to Chaka Chak wowed the audience.

Sara also took to her Instagram handle and shared the video with the caption, “Super Duper Ultra-Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

The RaamLeela star was clad in a white shirt along with fitted denim, which he complemented with a jacket and boot, while Sara donned a benarasi outfit.

Fans started showering their love for the stars since the video surfaced on the internet.

One of the fans commented, “Queen of Bollywood”.

While another said, “awesome”.







