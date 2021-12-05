Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse into Taimur’s Sunday activities



Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of son Taimur’s Sunday activity with her fans as the mother-of-two believes in spending quality time with the family.

On Sunday, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram account to post a sweet video of her older son enjoying his Sunday on a swing set.

“He fixed my mood swings", captioned Kareena alongside three emoticons.

In the video, the little Taimur donned a white T-shirt and icy blue shirts. He was seen enjoying a swing placed in the verandah of his house.

Many of Kareena's friends, family members, and fans poured their hearts out in the comments section of the post.

Actress Dia Mirza shared a smiley, a bear, and a heart emoticon in the comments section

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan was quick to react, "Mahsha'Allah”.

One of the fans said, “Oh my god My cutie boy”.







