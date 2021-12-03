Ali Zafar is all praises for brother Danyal Zafar’s first concert

Danyal played his first evert concert to 15,000 fans last week and Ali Zafar can’t help but gush over him

Danyal Zafar played his first evert concert to 15,000 fans last week and his Rockstar brother Ali Zafar can’t help but gush over him.

Ali, on Thursday, shared a video snippet from Danyal’s concert on his Instagram with a lengthy note lauding him for the feat.

“I’ve seen you grow up to be a boy with selfless love and care for everyone. That, backed by sheer talent is a unique and unparalleled gift,” said Ali, recalling how even as a 12-year-old, Danyal nailed ‘insane guitar licks.’

He went on to add, “I can understand the challenges that you’ve had to go through, but what is life without challenges that help you find your true self, grow and become a better man.”





“I always believed that you were different. Different from me, different from everyone else.

There’s only one @danyalzee and he has arrived!” Ali further gushed, saying, “Shine on… You crazy diamond! This is just the beginning.”

The Chan Ve singer also shared how seeing the crowd at Danyal’s concert took him back to his own first performance.

“This feeling is special. This will last forever. Let it sink in…sweetly,” he concluded.