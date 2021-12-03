'Money Heist 5': The Professor & team dazzle on red carpet ahead of season finale

The global hit Spanish series La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist is all set to return for its final season on 3rd December 2021. Ahead of the release of its last five episodes, the entire cast and crew of the blockbuster show gathered at the red carpet for a promotional event in Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Netflix show’s lead cast; from the Professor to Tokyo, who were often seen wearing red jumpsuits and the famous Salvador Dali facemask, set the red carpet on fire with their glamorous style statements for the night.

Here are some of the best looks from the evening.

The Professor

The mastermind behind the heists in the show, Alvaro Morte aka The Professor stole of show in his all-black attire with a touch of shimmer and his turtle neck sweater.



Tokyo & Rio

Úrsula Corberó, who portrays Tokyo in the action-packed series, stunned the audience in a black gown with daring slits that complemented her figure. She was joined by her co-star Miguel Herrán, who plays Aníbal Cortes aka Rio on the red carpet.

Berlin

Pedro Alonso, famous for his role of Andrés ‘Berlin’ de Fonollosa rocked the red carpet in his dashing suit.



