Kelly Clarkson reveals feeling 'alone' on Christmas amid messy divorce

The singer teared up while singing her holiday breakup song/File footage

Kelly Clarkson is feeling the blues ahead of Christmas and the holiday season, amid her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.



The singer teared up while singing Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know) on Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.

“The holidays come with a whole range of emotions,” Clarkson said. “I’m gonna be real with y’all — when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone.

"I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us. And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton’s classic ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love.

"It’s about getting through a tough holiday. I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this," the country singer added.

The song centers around a person who wonders if everything they knew about their ex was “a lie.”

Clarkson filed for divorce with Blackstock last year, ending their seven-year-old marriage.

The former couple are parents to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

