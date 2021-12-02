Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and others react to Karan Johar's son's video

Famed director Karan Johar often shares cute photos and videos of his kids that leave fans in awe.

This time once again Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to post a video of his son Yash Johar making sandwiches in their kitchen and Katrina Kaif was quick to drop a comment alongside the other famed celebrities.

In the video, it could be seen that Yash looks like a professional chef with a toque Blanche on his head and he had a laptop in front of him as he detailed the sandwich-making process to his teacher and peers in his online class.

Meanwhile, the proud daddy Karan captured a video of him making sandwiches in their kitchen.

He captioned the video, “We have a chef in the house!!!! Chef Yash Johar! (sic).”

To which, Katrina posted three love-struck eyes emojis.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan wrote, “He s a cutie.. n eats gluten too (sic)”, Soni Razdan wrote, “Who clearly loves butta (sic)”. Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, “Awwwwwwe (sic)”, with two red hearts and two evil-eyes emojis.







