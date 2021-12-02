'83': Kapil Dev, family react to Deepika Padukone's role as Romi

Former Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev has opened up about his family’s mixed reaction after seeing Deepika Padukone as Romi in the upcoming movie 83 as reported in HindustanTimes.

The 62-years-old star shared his family’s comments right after the trailer got released earlier this week.

While speaking to The Quint, Kapil was asked his family’s response for Deepika as playing Romi in the movie.

Kapil said that they have mixed reviews, adding, "I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in 83, so one does not realise that what they are trying to do there".

He further remarked on Ranveer’s acting that he is quite impressed with his work in the movie and called him a great actor.

For those unversed, 83 is based on team India’s first World cup win in 1983, and the cricket star, Kapil Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi Bhatia.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan and the star-studded cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Hardy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

