Salman Khan and family not invited to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Neither Salman Khan nor his sisters have been invited to Katrina Kaif anf Vicky Kaushal's big day.
In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan has confirmed that she has received no invitation to the wedding.
“We haven’t got any invite for the wedding," said Arpita. As per the media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in Jaipur, surrounded by close friends and family in early December.
A source close to the family further revealed: “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”
The insider added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness.”
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli on KBC 13
Rajkummar Rao drops intimate picture with wifey from wedding festivities
Priyanka Chopra shares ‘early wrap’ treat post on Instagram
Kangana Ranaut snapped in a pumped-up avatar while returning from the class
The Noori’s 18-year-old song ‘Bol’ summarizes the past memories
Umer Sharif died in Germany on Saturday