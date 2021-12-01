Kareena Kapoor, Saif Khan’s son Jehangir’s unseen pic goes viral

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan has once again treated fans with a priceless picture of Jehangir Ali Khan.
On Wednesday afternoon, Saba took to Instagram and dropped a breathtaking white and black picture of Kareena and Saif’s second son Jehangir who has become quite an internet sensation just like his brother Taimur.
The black and white photo shows Saba carrying Jehangir in her arms. In the hashtags, Saba described Jehangir as her ‘jaan (my life)’ and added the evil-eye icon.
Saba also captioned: “Don't live in the past. But when the present can look like it. Why not! Love black and whites... do you?”
Within seconds Saba’s post was flooded with fans describing baby Jeh as ‘cute.’ A fan even called him a ‘rasgulla’.
